- News
- Video
- Haqikat Kya Hai
- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Has the biggest evidence against Munir been found?
Haqikat Kya Hai
Updated on:
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Has the biggest evidence against Munir been found?
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif suddenly arrived in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) today. He attempted to mislead the public in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This is Shahbaz Sharif's first visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) since the Delhi bombings, so listen carefully.
Advertisement
Advertisement