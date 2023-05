Updated on: May 10, 2023 23:02 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Are the conditions of civil war being created in Pakistan?

Big news can come from Pakistan any time. Pakistani army has been deployed in Islamabad. Army has been called in Pakistan's Punjab province..and KPK too. The situation has become out of control. Neither Imran could handle the violent mob. Neither Shahbaz could take any action.