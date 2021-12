Updated on: December 20, 2021 13:21 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: When will political turmoil involving Sidhu will stop in Punjab?

Another political turmoil seems to have risen in Punjab ahead of 2022 Punjab elections. This time around, Punjab's Technical Education Minister Rana Gurjeet Singh has slammed Sidhu by calling him a 'political mercenary'. He also claimed that Sidhu has joined Congress just because he wants to become CM.