Saturday, February 26, 2022
     
Updated on: February 26, 2022 16:21 IST

Visit Idana Temple today

Do visit the Idana temple today. This temple is situated in the middle of the Aravalli hills, 60 km from Udaipur. About 600 years old, this temple is a Siddha Peeth.
