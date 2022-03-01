Tuesday, March 01, 2022
     
  • ED summons Faraz Malik, son of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik
Today visit Baba Kashi Vishwanath

Do visit Baba Vishwanath in Kashi city today. This temple has been renovated. Now the devotees can come directly to see Baba after bathing in the Ganges. Even after taking a bath, Baba's temple is visible from the front.
