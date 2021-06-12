Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Know details about Shani Dev Dham of Pratapgarh

Astrology Videos

Know details about Shani Dev Dham of Pratapgarh

There is a forest of Kushra in Pratapgarh. In this forest, the ancient and mythological temple of Lord Shani is situated. It is believed that Lord Shani fulfills the wishes of every devotee that comes here.
Shani Temple Lord Shani Temple Acharya India Prakash India Tv

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X