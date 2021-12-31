What does your Zodiac Sign say about your prospects for New Year 2022? Know from Acharya Indu Prakash
Vastu Tips: Know the right direction for installation of shower and washbasin at home
Venus transit in Sagittarius, know what will be the effect on your zodiac
Recommended Video
What does your Zodiac Sign say about your prospects for New Year 2022? Know from Acharya Indu Prakash
Vastu Tips: Know the right direction for installation of shower and washbasin at home
Venus transit in Sagittarius, know what will be the effect on your zodiac
Visit Padmanabha Swamy Temple today
Top News
I-T raids at Samajwadi MLC Pampi Jain's properties in tax evasion case, perfume trader in Kannauj
Over 16,000 new COVID cases, 220 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 91,000
Controversial Raipur Dharm Sansad organised by NCP's Chhattisgarh president: BJP
Election 2022 LIVE: Amit Shah in Ayodhya today, to visit temples and address mega rally
Tamil Nadu: Government offices, schools, colleges shut due to heavy rainfall in Chennai
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Latest News
OPINION | Take action against hate-mongers who incite Hindus and Muslims
IND U19 vs SL U19 LIVE ACC U19 Asia Cup Final 2021: India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Match Updates
Liger First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda transforms into an MMA champion from Mumbai's Slumdog | VIDEO
Ashes 2021-2022: Travis Head to miss Sydney Test after testing positive for COVID-19
IT raids conducted at residences of SP MLC Pushparaj Jain and perfume trader Malik Mian
What does your Zodiac Sign say about your prospects for New Year 2022? Know from Acharya Indu Prakash
Amit Shah on his Ayodhya tour today, Had met BJP leaders on Thursday
Yogi Adityanath on a political tour of three districts in UP ahead of polls, Know his schedule
9 terrorists eliminated within 48 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, 3 Jaish terrorists killed in Srinagar
Election 2022 LIVE: Amit Shah in Ayodhya today, to visit temples and address mega rally
Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks formers CMs Parkash Badal, Amarinder Singh for 'looting' Punjab
BJP conspiring to end reservation by privatisation: Akhilesh Yadav
Punjab polls: Congress won't announce CM face, will fight under joint leadership, says Sunil Jakhar
UP polls: BJP won't get Muslim votes as it scrapped Article 370, says party MP Subrat Pathak
Controversial Raipur Dharm Sansad organised by NCP's Chhattisgarh president: BJP
Tamil Nadu: Government offices, schools, colleges shut due to heavy rainfall in Chennai
Over 16,000 new COVID cases, 220 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 91,000
Karnataka urban local body polls: Congress emerges as single largest party by winning 501 seats
I-T raids at Samajwadi MLC Pampi Jain's properties in tax evasion case, perfume trader in Kannauj
Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin trade frank talk as alarm rises over Ukraine
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
After India's Rafale purchase, Pakistan buys 25 fighter jets from China
Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin to hold call over stepped up security demands
Is China wary of embracing Taliban? Report claims so
Ashes 2021-2022: Travis Head to miss Sydney Test after testing positive for COVID-19
Quinton de Kock announces retirement from Test cricket
Yearender 2021: From bossing in Lisbon to winning the Gold in Tokyo, Neeraj Chopra- in Pictures
IND vs SA: Very lucky to have such quality in our bowling line-up, says KL Rahul on pace attack
IND vs SA, 1st Test: India beat South Africa by 113 runs, take 1-0 lead
Liger First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda transforms into an MMA champion from Mumbai's Slumdog | VIDEO
2022 will see Katrina’s versatile best with Tiger 3, Jee Le Zaraa, Merry Christmas and Phone Booth
Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's film heads towards Rs 200 cr
Happy New Year: List of 33 Bollywood films that are going to make 2022 a blockbuster year
Delhi on Yellow Alert: Karan Johar requests Gov to allow cinemas to operate in national capital
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to chair GST Council meeting today
PM Modi to release Rs 20,000 cr to more than 10 crore beneficiaries under PM-KISAN on January 1
Private cryptocurrencies pose risk, prone to frauds, illegal acts: RBI report
GST Council meet on Dec 31, rate rationalisation on agenda
Economy regaining strength but Omicron haunts future, says RBI
OnePlus 10 Pro expected come with 80W fast charging feature
OPPO Reno 5 and Reno 6 started receiving stable ColorOS 12 updates
realme sets to launch GT 2 Pro smartphone with OIS cameras on January 4
Koo’s 'Voices of India’' Report Reveals Top National & Regional Trends of 2021
Xiaomi might launch a Foldable Smartphone with stylus pen in 2022
Yearender 2021: Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik, celebrities who called it splits
Salman Khan's birthday bash: Actor looks Dabangg, Bobby Deol, Arbaaz & others reach Panvel farmhouse
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt make stylish appearance as they jet off for New Year vacay (PICS)
Anushka Sharma loves getting sun kissed. These photos are proof!
Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & others make stylish entry at 83 screening
Study finds no reason to delay Covid vaccination during pregnancy
How to differentiate between omicron variant symptoms and common cold symptoms?
Covid severely increases levels of oxidative stress, damage
Is Covid 3rd wave inevitable? What scientists have said about Omicron spread so far
Make your eye health a priority in 2022 and ahead
Flying squirrels found living in a dying oak tree in US, netizen says 'there's a new kid in town'
Tina Ambani remembers father-in-law Dhirubhai Ambani as son Anmol 'embarks upon new chapter in life'
Corona ki 'Dabangg'ai ko 'Kick' kijiye: UP Police spread awareness against Omicron in Salman style
At 54-feet, Kolkata's tallest Christmas tree with a big star
#AuroraRunaway to #BachpanKaPyaar, viral social media trends of 2021 that kept the Internet hooked
Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, HD Images for Facebook, WhatsApp greetings
Career Horoscope 2022: Will you get success in professional life? Read astrological predictions
6 reasons why New Year resolutions don't stick
Horoscope Today 30 December: New avenues of progress for Capricorns, know about other zodiac signs
OverSized casuals, pantsuits to bodycon high slit dresses: Here are top fashion trends of 2021