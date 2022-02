Updated on: February 25, 2022 16:17 IST

25 February 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the Udaya Tithi of Falgun Krishna Paksha Navami and Friday. Navami date will remain till 12.57 pm today. After that the tenth day will start. Tonight there will be Vraj Yoga till 12 o'clock. Know today's auspicious time.