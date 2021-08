Updated on: August 11, 2021 22:57 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why Venkaiah Naidu broke down in Rajya Sabha while condemning sacrilege by Opposition

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed concerns over the Opposition leaders' behaviour in the House Yesterday. As the House met to transact business, the Chairman got emotional as he spoke about yesterday's ruckus.