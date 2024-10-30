Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Why politics on Ayodhya's Deepotsav?

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: October 30, 2024 23:34 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why politics on Ayodhya's Deepotsav?

will show you the divine view of Deepotsav in Ayodhya...Today a world record was created by lighting 28 lakh lamps simultaneously in 55 ghats of Ayodhya...This Diwali of Ayodhya is also special because it is the first Diwali after 500 years...

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement