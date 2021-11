Updated on: November 17, 2021 23:37 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | Why Congress leaders supported a comedian who denigrated India

Under attack for his monologue “I come from two Indias”, stand-up comic Vir Das has found backing in Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor but criticism from their party colleague Abhishek Manu Singhvi for “vilifying the nation”.