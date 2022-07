Updated on: July 12, 2022 10:30 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Sri Lanka cabinet resigns, will this help the nation recover from economic crisis?

Sri Lanka's parliament is likely to reconvene on July 15 and a new President may be elected on July 20, as per the country's parliamentary speaker. Will this help the nation recover from the ongoing economic crisis? Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.