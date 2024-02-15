Thursday, February 15, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi court to hear plea against Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi cellar on February 28

Gyanvapi news: The mosque committee moved the court challenging the verdict. Advocate MM Yadav said Additional District Judge Anil Kumar has fixed February 28 for the hearing.

Image Source : PTI (FILE) A road leading to Gyanvapi Mosque barricaded amid Varanasi Bandh called by Muslim community in Varanasi.

Gyanvapi news: A Varanasi court today fixed February 28 (Wednesday) as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's plea against the recently allowed puja in a cellar of the mosque, the Hindu side counsel said. The Varanasi district court had on January 31 ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The mosque committee moved the court challenging the verdict. Advocate MM Yadav said Additional District Judge Anil Kumar has fixed February 28 for the hearing.

The mosque committee has also moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court against the district court verdict.

ALSO READ: Gyanvapi: Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tehkhana' days after court allowed 'puja'

ALSO READ: UP: Maulana Tauqeer gives 'Jail Bharo' call over Gyanvapi issue, detained; supporters pelt stones

