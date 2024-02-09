UP: Maulana Tauqeer Raza gives 'Jail Bharo' call over Gyanvapi issue, detained; supporters pelt stones

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maulana Tauqeer Raza

Chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Bareilly Sharif, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday Friday (February 9) after he gave a call for 'Jail Bharo' over Gyanvapi matter. Supporters of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief, on Friday (February 9) created ruckus in Bareilly over the Gyanvapi case verdict and carried out a ‘jail bharo’ agitation. The police and the district administration had become alert following the Maulana’s call for protest. The incident took place after the Friday prayers in Bareilly.

Earlier, he had talked about giving his arrest and alleged that there is an atmosphere of hatred in the country.

The police made strict security arrangements across the district to avert any untoward incidents. The developments come a day after massive violent incidents took place in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani over an anti-encroachment drive by the authorities following the court’s order.

What did Tauqeer Raza say?

“It is the responsibility of all of us to register our protest peacefully with the right given in the Constitution for the protection of our places of worship. Even our right to speak is being snatched. We cannot tolerate nor see oppression under any circumstances. When we cannot do anything, it is better to get ourselves arrested than to have such freedom,” he said.

Stone pelting

A stone pelting incident took place in the Shyamganj market in a bid to spoil the atmosphere. The stone pelting incident was reported at a shop under the bridge in Shyamganj market. The miscreants who came to Tauqeer Raza's protest pelted stones in which many people sustained injuries. The police later brought the situation under control.

Gyanvapi case

A Varanasi Court asked the District Magistrate (DM) to make arrangements for 'Puja/Raga-Bhoga' of Idols inside Mosque's Southern Cellar (Vyas Ji Tahkhana).

The Muslim side filed a plea in district court seeking a stay for 15 days on puja inside the basement. The Hindu side also filed a caveat, seeking that it should be heard before the court passes any order.

The matter was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta by senior advocate SFA. Naqvi and he was asked to move an urgent listing plea before the Registrar Listing.

The development comes after the Supreme Court refused to urgently hear the Mosque Committee's plea against the order allowing puja in Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana, located at the southern cellar of the Mosque.

The Varanasi District Judge had directed the district administration to make appropriate arrangements within 7 days for Hindus to conduct worship rituals inside one of the sealed cellars (Vyas ji ka tehkhana) inside the existing Gyanvapi mosque complex.

(With inputs from Vikas)

