Uttar Pradesh: Two students killed, 10 others injured as school bus overturns in Gorakhpur

In a tragic incident, at least two students were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a private school bus they were travelling in overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. The incident happened after the bus collided with a tree at Khajani Tehsil on Friday.

Both deceased are girls

According to the police, the deceased include Sakshi Vishwakarma (10) and Pratibha (14) -- both residents of Sikriganj in the district. The villagers promptly assisted in transporting the injured students to the nearest primary health centre with the help of the local police following the accident.

CMO's statement on incident

“A private school bus overturned in the Sikriganj area around 9 am. The bus was carrying 21-22 children and during the accident around 12 children were injured," said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashutosh Dubey. He further said that children with minor injuries were handed over to the parents after first aid.

"However the children with serious injuries were rushed to the district hospital and two children died on the way,” the CMO added.

(With PTI inputs)

