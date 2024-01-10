Uttar Pradesh: Lesbian couple marries at temple in Deoria

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jayashree Rahul (28) and Rakhi Das (23) get married

Displaying a change in tradition in Indian society, a lesbian couple from West Bengal got married in a traditional ceremony at a temple in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh.

Jayashree Rahul (28) and Rakhi Das (23), who are part of an orchestra team in Deoria, fell in love with each other and decided to enter into married life. They belong to South 24 Parganas district and work in Deoria.

The couple first obtained a notarised affidavit for their marriage, and then they tied the knot in a ceremony at the Bhagada Bhavani temple in Bhatpar Rani in Deoria on Monday.

Munna Pal, in whose orchestra the two women work, said earlier the couple was denied permission for marriage at the Dirgeshwarnath temple a few days ago then they resorted to the legal route.

Mahant Jagannath Maharaj turned them away, citing the lack of permission from higher authorities in the district, Pal said.

Undeterred, the couple, along with their well-wishers, sought an alternative way and obtained a notarised affidavit for marriage and after that, they went to Bhagada Bhawani temple in Majhauliraj and exchanged garlands in the presence of the priest of the temple, he said.

In a post-wedding statement, the couple shared how their love story began and how they faced challenges that ultimately strengthened their commitment towards each other.

(With PTI inputs)

