Farooq Abdullah summoned by ED in money laundering case tomorrow

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the National Conference (NC) President and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah for questioning in a money laundering case on Thursday, PTI quoted officials.

The 86-year-old politician is understood to have been called in connection with the federal agency's investigation into alleged irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was charge-sheeted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case in 2022.

The case relates to siphoning off the funds of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts, the ED had said.

The agency's case is based on a 2018 charge-sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the same accused.

The summons have asked Abdullah, to depose at the ED office in Srinagar.

Last year in April, the probing agency questioned Farooq Abdullah's son Omar in a J&K bank fraud case.

