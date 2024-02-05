UP budget dedicated to Lord Ram, for 'lokmangal': UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The UP budget for 2024-25 is dedicated to Lord Ram and has been for "lokmangal" (public welfare), said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Today's UP budget is dedicated to Lord Ram and has been for "lokmangal. The main highlight of this budget is that it restricts the RBI's FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limit of 3.5 per cent to 3.46 per cent. This budget includes fiscal discipline along with the government's vision of safety, development, and good governance," he said.

The chief minister said that the budget was the state's largest, and UP's economy is the second biggest in the country.

"This is the state's largest budget of over Rs 7.36 lakh crores. Today, UP's economy is the second biggest in the country. We adopted reforms and stopped revenue leakages to achieve this. UP is a revenue-surplus state now. This budget is also the 'Pink budget', with a focus on 'Matri Shakti' and women-related schemes in the state," he said.