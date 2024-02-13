Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Swami Prasad Maurya resigns as general secretary of Samajwadi Party, writes letter to Akhilesh Yadav

Swami Prasad Maurya resigns as general secretary of Samajwadi Party, writes letter to Akhilesh Yadav

Swami Prasad Maurya wrote a letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that he would keep trying to strengthen the party even without being on any post.

Reported By : Vishal Pratap Singh Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Lucknow
Updated on: February 13, 2024 18:37 IST
Swami Prasad Maurya resigns as general secretary of Samajwadi Party, Lok Sabha elections 2024
Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

 Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the position of general secretary of the party. However, the 70-year-old leader would continue to remain a member of the party. 

He wrote a letter to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav regarding his decision and apprised him of his resignation. Meanwhile, Maurya also said that he would keep trying to strengthen the party even without the post.

What Maurya wrote in his resignation letter? 

In his resignation letter, Maurya revealed that he had proposed the idea of a 'Rath Yatra' to Akhilesh Yadav, aimed at advocating for a caste-based census, protecting reservation, addressing unemployment issues, and safeguarding the Constitution. He emphasized that his intention was to bolster support for the party through such initiatives. He claimed Akhilesh had agreed to commence the yatra following the festival of Holi. However, despite the agreement, the 'Rath Yatra' initiative never materialised, he claimed. 

'Discrimination within the party'

Maurya further expressed that he had been working tirelessly to expand the party's support base in his own capacity. However, when efforts were made to re-engage individuals who had been swayed by the BJP, certain lower-ranking party members dismissed these efforts as merely 'Maurya's personal endeavours'. He also pointed out the discrepancy in how his statements as the party's national general secretary were treated as "personal opinions", whereas statements from other general secretaries were automatically attributed to the party. This inconsistency surprised him, Maurya added.

Maurya in controversy 

It should be mentioned here that Maurya recently garnered attention for his contentious comments regarding 'Sanatan Dharma', Hindutva, and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. His remarks about the Ramcharitmanas also sparked considerable controversy, drawing condemnation from various quarters, including within and outside the party. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has subsequently distanced itself from Maurya's statements, asking him to refrain from making remarks that could potentially offend people's religious sentiments.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement