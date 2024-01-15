Ram Mandir: Golden door of sanctum sanctorum installed ahead of 'pran pratishtha' | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The golden door of the Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum

Ram Mandir: As the eagerly awaited 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya approaches, Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared the latest pictures capturing final preparations ahead of the inauguration.

In the latest pictures shared by the temple trust, it can be seen that the golden door of the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) is ready. 'Sanctum sanctorum' is the place where the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed following the consecration ceremony on January 22.

A total of 13 such gates are there in the grand temple and the first gate was installed on January 9. Ayodhya is being revamped and beautified for the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha later this month.

A couple of days ago, idols of lion, elephant, Lord Hanuman and Garun Dev were placed at the entrance of the Ram Temple.

Consecration ceremony of Ram Temple

Preparations are in full swing for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, which is expected to attract dignitaries and people from various backgrounds. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has scheduled the enthronement of Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya are set to commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. On Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will conduct the main rituals for the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22. There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22.

A total of 7,000 guests have been invited to attend Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha on January 22.

In the coming years, more than three lakh people are expected to visit Ayodhya daily and the planning for the temple town has been done after studying similar examples abroad, including Vatican City, Cambodia, Jerusalem, as also places in India, such as Tirupati and Amritsar, according to Dikshu Kukreja, the master planner behind the project.

Efficient land use, minimum congestion, a focus on dharamshalas (inns) and homestays, upgrading the infrastructure while retaining the historical and cultural character of the city are some of the highlights of the plan prepared by Kukreja, the managing principal of CP Kukreja Architects.

