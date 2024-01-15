Lord Ram's new outfit handed over to temple priest ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The new outfit for Lord Ram Lalla was handed over to Acharya Satyendra Das by the president of Rama Dal, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj

Ram Temple: Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a new outfit and flag were presented to Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Sunday. This outfit and flag were dedicated by the president of Rama Dal Ayodhya, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj.

The new outfit will be adorned by Ram Lalla after the conclusion of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Acharya Satyendra Das said that these clothes are for the day when Lord Ram will sit in the main sanctum after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. "This outfit has been dedicated by the president of Rama Dal Ayodhya, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj. From time to time, he dedicates new clothes for Lord Ram Lalla, and he has also dedicated a flag that will be installed. This dress is for Lord Ram Lalla, who has been worshipped in this location since December 23, 1949," he added.

The president of Rama Dal, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj, said that these developments were possible only with the blessings of Lord Ram and the support of the government led by Prime Minister Modi at the centre.

Ornaments from Banke Bihari Temple

Devotees of the Banke Bihari Temple presented a silver conch, a flute, and various ornaments to Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Lord Ram Lalla, as offerings dedicated to Lord Ram for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Preparations are in full swing for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, which is expected to attract dignitaries and people from various backgrounds. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has scheduled the enthronement of Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22. The Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya are set to commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. On Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will conduct the main rituals for the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22. There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22.

For the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, several tent cities are being set up in Ayodhya to accommodate the devotees expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh.

Swami Vigyananand, the founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation, on Sunday, said that approximately 100 dignitaries from 55 countries, including ambassadors and Members of Parliament, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

"Around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, will witness Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha. We have invited the Korean Queen as well, who claims to be Prabhu Sri Ram Vansaj," Swami Vigyananand said while speaking to news agency ANI.

(With ANI inputs)

