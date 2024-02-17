Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Varanasi, to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Chandauli district.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He resumed the yatra from Golgadda area and will later offer prayers at the Baba Vishwanath temple in Kashi.

As part of his yatra, Rahul Gandhi will hold discussions with the skilled artisans of Varanasi.

Resuming his yatra from Golgadda crossing, Rahul Gandhi will pass through Visheshwarganj market and Maidagin crossing. The Congress leader will reach Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayer. He will then reach Godowlia crossing, where he will address the public.

"Apart from being PM Modi's constituency, Varanasi is also a pilgrimage site and also a city mentioned in ancient scriptures... People are very excited to support Rahul Gandhi's promise of five-point justice...," said state Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey.

Later, Rahul Gandhi will leave for Bhadohi.

Apna Dal (Kameravadi) leader Pallavi Patel likely to join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

In another significant development, Apna Dal (Kameravadi) leader Pallavi Patel has also announced that she will join Rahul Gandhi’s yatra.

Pallavi, who won the 2022 assembly polls on a Samajwadi ticket, is upset over the selection of SP candidates for Rajya Sabha.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said, "Before Rahul Gandhi enters the state through the Naubatpur border, Priyanka Gandhi will reach Chandauli to welcome the BJNY in UP. Both of them will address a public meeting at National Inter College in Saiyyedraja township and later march up to Shaheed Sthal. Following a night halt in Chandauli, the march will enter Varanasi on Saturday."

