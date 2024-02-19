PM Modi to inaugurate 14,000 projects at UPGIS 2023 ceremony, to lay foundation of Kalki Dham Temple

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects in Rewari district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 14,000 projects worth over Rs 10 lakh crore at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 today. The event, scheduled for Monday, will witness the launch of various projects across Uttar Pradesh. Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, Lucknow is adorned with vibrant lights, showcasing the city's readiness for the significant event.

Foundation stone for Shri Kalki Dham Temple

The Prime Minister is also expected to unveil the temple's model and address the audience gathered for the occasion, which will include numerous saints, religious leaders, and dignitaries.

Launch of investment projects

Later in the day, around 1:45 pm, PM Modi will launch the 14,000 projects received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023. These projects span various sectors such as Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT and ITeS, Food Processing, Housing and Real Estate, Hospitality and Entertainment, and Education. The ceremony will be attended by approximately 5000 participants, including prominent industrialists, representatives of leading global and Indian companies, as well as ambassadors and high commissioners, among other distinguished guests.