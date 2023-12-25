Noida man arrested over 'objectionable' remarks on PM Modi, Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Noida: The police on Monday arrested a 49-year-old Noida resident for allegedly making "objectionable" remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rampat Yadav, residing in Hoshiarpur village within the jurisdiction of Sector 49 Police Station, was held following the emergence of a video on social media containing his alleged objectionable comments.

Accused was arrested after video went viral

"Accused Rampat Yadav was arrested as a video clip of his objectionable comments about the prime minister, the home minister and the Uttar Pradesh chief minister went viral on social media platforms and the police took note of the episode on its own," a police spokesperson said.

Police said that an FIR was lodged at the local police station under Indian Penal Code section 505 (B) (spreading rumour to cause rift in society) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Accused regrets making those comments

A local police personnel told news agency PTI that Yadav, who was employed in the transport sector till five or six months ago, expressed regret for making those comments.

He was presented before a magisterial court and subsequently sent to jail, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Vice President Dhankhar heaps praise on Yogi, says ‘Uttar Pradesh is role model of role models’

Also Read: UP: History-sheeter, involved in cow slaughter, smuggling, arrested after gunfight in Kaushambi