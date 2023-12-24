Vice President Dhankhar heaps praise on Yogi, says ‘Uttar Pradesh is role model of role models’

Follow us on Image Source : X/VICE PRESIDENT OF INDIA Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday (December 24) heaped praise on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for effecting a transformation of Uttar Pradesh in terms of law and order and investments and said that it has catapulted the state to the status of a "role model of role models". The Vice President was addressing the convocation ceremony of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

"I was amazed when Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh because law and order and development were both a major concern for the state," Dhankhar said.

VP's praise for Yogi

He said that people were frustrated then as those in power were not ready to address the issues, but now with a major transformation Uttar Pradesh has become "a role model of role models".

"Desh ki baat to chhodiye duniya mein koi baat hoti hai role model ki to maan-neey mukhymantri ji Ko yad Kiya jata hai (Let alone the country, across the world whenever roll models are discussed, the chief minister's name is mentioned," the vice president said.

He highlighted the leaps that Uttar Pradesh has taken in attracting investments.

"It has become a hot favourite destination for investments even in the premium category, the common investors were already coming here," Dhankhar said, with CM Adityanath, state ministers Nand Gopal Gupta, Brijesh Singh, and Gautam Buddha University functionaries in attendance.

Dhankhar recalls his Governor stint

Recalling his stint as the Governor of West Bengal, just before he was elected as the vice president, Dhankhar said he was the chancellor of three dozen universities in the state.

"I know what can happen with chancellors at some places while I also had the good fortune of serving at some like Panjab University. But I can say this convocation is unique because it has dimensions like growth, confidence and civilizational ethos where there have been talks of keeping our cultural heritage intact, staying physically fit,” he said.

“The honourable chief minister has stolen a part of my heart, and part of my address also," Dhankhar said in a light note of praise for Yogi.

Dhankhar said he thought a "politician" (Adityanath) would be addressing the convocation ceremony but a "spiritual leader, academician, statesman and far-thinking person" spoke to the students.

(With PTI inputs)