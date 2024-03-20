Lok Sabha polls: Will Shivpal Yadav's son Aditya contest election from Budaun? Big hint by his father | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT Shivpal Yadav and his son Aditya Yadav

Samajwadi Party Budaun candidate and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav gave a big hint on Wednesday about the future plan for his son Aditya Yadav. When Shivpal was asked whether he would leave Budaun seat for his son, instead of giving a direct reply, the senior SP leader said he would welcome youths into the party and a party can't survive without youths. He also cited Akhilesh Yadav saying he was 26 when he made his electoral debut. Shivpal asserted his party encourages youths to join politics.

The sources said the SP may change Budaun's candidate by replacing the father with his son. It is believed that Akhilesh Yadav may accept his uncle's demand. Aditya Yadav's name may also be announced soon from Budaun.

Shivpal said youths should get more opportunities in the party.

SP candidate from Budaun Lok Sabha seat Shivpal Singh Yadav, while targeting the state government over the Budaun incident, said the law and order of the state has completely collapsed.

He told reporters in Budaun, a very tragic incident had happened in Budaun. Congratulating the district administration and police on the encounter, he said that the incident should be thoroughly investigated.

In Budaun on Tuesday, two men killed two children of a family. A few hours after this incident, the police killed one of the accused Sajid (22) in an encounter, while his associate Javed was still absconding.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections: EC directs action against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for 'Tamilians' remark