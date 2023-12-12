Ghaziabad: Unidentified four-foot ditch found adjacent to boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A police probe is launched after a ditch near the wall of the Air Force Base was found.

An unidentified four-foot ditch was found adjacent to the boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base, said an official on Monday. The police official said an FIR has been registered and a probe has been launched into the matter.

"On December 10, the locals informed the police that someone had dug a 4-foot pit near the outer boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base. Police and Hindan Air Force authorities. It is a four-foot pit. An FIR has been registered and CCTV is being inspected...," said Shubham Patel, Deputy Commissioner Of Police.

As soon as the matter came to light, Hindon Airport officials swung into action. Several officials reached the spot and examined the pit. It was being made on the side of the wall built for security. At present the pit has been closed. A case has been registered in Tila Mod police station area.

The wall of the airport is also connected to the Air Force complex. The security of Hindon Air Force was put on alert after the ditch was found.

It is written on the wall that infiltrators will be shot yet the pit was dug. When and who dug this pit is a matter of investigation. The locals are also being interrogated. The CCTVs have also been examined.

