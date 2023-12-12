Wednesday, December 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Ghaziabad: Unidentified four-foot ditch found adjacent to boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base, probe on

Ghaziabad: Unidentified four-foot ditch found adjacent to boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base, probe on

The finding of a ditch is shocking as it is a sensitive area and digging near the Hindan Air Base is not allowed. The police launched a probe into the matter.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Ghaziabad Updated on: December 12, 2023 9:27 IST
Air Force
Image Source : ANI A police probe is launched after a ditch near the wall of the Air Force Base was found.

An unidentified four-foot ditch was found adjacent to the boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base, said an official on Monday. The police official said an FIR has been registered and a probe has been launched into the matter.

"On December 10, the locals informed the police that someone had dug a 4-foot pit near the outer boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base. Police and Hindan Air Force authorities. It is a four-foot pit. An FIR has been registered and CCTV is being inspected...," said Shubham Patel, Deputy Commissioner Of Police.

As soon as the matter came to light, Hindon Airport officials swung into action. Several officials reached the spot and examined the pit. It was being made on the side of the wall built for security. At present the pit has been closed. A case has been registered in Tila Mod police station area.

The wall of the airport is also connected to the Air Force complex. The security of Hindon Air Force was put on alert after the ditch was found.

It is written on the wall that infiltrators will be shot yet the pit was dug. When and who dug this pit is a matter of investigation. The locals are also being interrogated. The CCTVs have also been examined.

Also read: Maratha protest face Manoj Jarange Patil's health deteriorates; admitted to Ambajogai Thorat hospital

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Ghaziabad News

Latest News