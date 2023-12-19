CM Yogi asks Noida international airport officials to prepare runway by February 2024, conduct trial landings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The construction of International Airport site is underway at Jewar, in Noida.

Uttar Pradesh: The Noida International Greenfield Airport in Jewar, whose construction is underway, will have multiple connectivity options including excellent roads, metro, and rapid rail. The new greenfield airport will also have direct connectivity with Delhi's IGI airport. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who reviewed the progress of the under-construction airport has asked officials to complete the runway by February next year and start trial landings.

Discussing better connectivity of the airport with officials of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Northern Railway, North Central Railway, NHAI and state government on Tuesday, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the entire area of ​​Jewar was in the grip of crime till a few years ago. There were incidents of snatching and robbery in broad daylight. But today it is being identified with the international airport.

Film City proposed near Jewar Airport

A film city is also proposed near Jewar Airport. This will be the most developed area of ​​NCR in the next few years. Jewar Airport is going to become a big hub for air cargo.

According to estimates, Jewar Airport will serve 65 lakh passengers (per year) in 2024-25, which is likely to increase to 7 crore passengers per year by 2042-43.

CM Yogi said that Jewar Airport needs to be connected to Delhi's IGI, adding rapid rail and metro can be a better option for this. A proposal should be prepared after obtaining the necessary cooperation and advice in this regard from the Government of India, NCRTC. The state government will provide all necessary resources for this.

New railway line from Chola to Rundhi being considered

Railway officials told the Chief Minister that with the aim of better connectivity to Jewar Airport, a new rail line from local area Chola to Rundhi, a distance of about 98 kilometers, is also being considered. Action in this regard is under process at the Railway Board level.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister gave necessary instructions to the officials of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Industrial Development Authorities to provide land. Along with this, instructions were also given to ensure new police stations, fire stations, drainage system etc. in view of the security and public convenience of Jewar Airport.

