Azamgarh: Four children drown in pond while taking bath

Four children drowned in a pond in a village in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, the police officials said on Thursday.

The victims went to take a bath in the pond, they added.

The tragic incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kushalgaon village in the Bardan area of the district.

The bodies of the children -- aged between seven and ten years -- were fished out by some villagers, the police said.

Two people drown in river while bathing in Ballia

Two days ago in a similar incident, two persons in Ballia lost their lives. They drowned in Tons river in a village in Ballia on Tuesday while bathing.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said the victims, identified as Danish (22) and his friend Golu alias Waris (23), drowned in Thamhanpura village after they slipped into deep waters while bathing.

Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses claimed that one of the victims went into the deep water to take a selfie and drowned. While his friend drowned trying to save him.

(With PTI inputs)