Azam Khan sentenced to 7 years, others to 5 years by MP-MLA court in Rampur case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan outside Rampur district jail.

The MP/MLA court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former cabinet minister Azam Khan to seven years in prison, along with three others who received five-year sentences. Those convicted include the former Mayor of Rampur, Azhar Ahmad Khan, former district officer Aale Hasan, and Barkat Ali. On March 16, the MP/MLA court found all four guilty under IPC sections 427, 504, 506, 447, and 120 B. Azam Khan, currently incarcerated in Sitapur Jail, appeared in court via video conferencing.

Background of the case

The Dungarpur incident in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, dates back to 2019 when alleged encroachers forcefully occupied private land, resulting in chaos. It was reported that trespassers entered homes, subjected residents to assault, and looted money and belongings. Following the formation of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, landowner Ehtesham filed cases against six individuals, including Azam Khan.

The charges against them include criminal conspiracy, while the other three faced accusations of home invasion, assault, and robbery. Two of the accused have been acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

Fake birth certificate case

Last year, Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima, and son Abdullah Azam Khan were sentenced to seven years in prison for their involvement in a fake birth certificate case. This case, related to the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, involved Abdullah Azam Khan contesting on an SP ticket from the Swar constituency in Rampur. Following allegations that Abdullah Azam misrepresented his age in his electoral affidavit, a petition was filed in the High Court.

It was alleged that Abdullah Azam's declared age did not match the information on his educational documents and birth certificate. Abdullah Azam was accused of using two different birth certificates, one issued by the Rampur Nagar Palika in June 2012, claiming Rampur as his birthplace, and the other issued in January 2015, showing Lucknow as his birthplace.

Also read | Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT winner, admits to arranging snake venom at rave parties: Sources