Zomato delivery guy distributes chocolates with every order on his birthday

Friday, June 30, 2023
     
A 30-year-old Zomato delivery guy celebrated his birthday by making his customers smile.

Published on: June 30, 2023
A Zomato delivery guy Karan Apte recently won hearts on the internet after he distributed chocolates to customers to whom he delivered food on his birthday. Karan, who hails from Mumbai, celebrated his 30th birthday and shared this beautiful gesture with his friends on Facebook.

Sharing two pictures on Facebook, Apte informed that he bought a new shirt on his birthday and then decided to put a smile on his customers' faces. He wrote, "Today’s my birthday, I bought a new shirt and distributed chocolates with every order I delivered in Zomato,”

In one photo, he can be seen in a changing room, wearing a new shirt and the second picture showed him distributing a chocolate with an order to a customer.

Take a look:

Soon after his post got viral, internet users urged Zomato to give him a present on his birthday. Responding to the pleas, the food delivery platform sent him a beautiful cake. Apte shared a picture of the cake and also wrote a thank you note to Zomato.

Have a look:

