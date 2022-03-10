Navjot Sidhu's poll defeat triggers meme fest; The Kapil Sharma Show's fans warn Archana Puran Singh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu faced massive defeat in Punjab polls

Punjab 2022 Vidhan Sabha election results were declared on Thursday (March 10). Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu faced massive defeat from the Amritsar East seat. The reports of Sidhu's election defeat in Punjab have triggered a meme fest on the microblogging site Twitter. The fans of celebrity chat show The Kapil Sharma Show have been churning hilarious memes on Archana Puran Singh, pointing out that she should be worried about her position on the show as Sidhu can make a comeback. One of the users wrote, Sidhu lost from his seat. Archana Puran Singh be like: 'Dar ka mahaul ha'. (There is an atmosphere of fear)"

Everyone knows he was a popular face of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. But later he was replaced by Archana Puran Singh as he pursued his political career. He was the one who sat on the chair and laughed his lungs out on Kapil's jokes.

Check out some of the most hilarious memes shared by Twitterati: