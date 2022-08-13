Har Ghar Tiranga: 13 feet tall India Map weighing 400 kg installed outside ITI Berhampur

Follow us on Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR 13 feet tall India Map weighing 400 kg installed outside ITI Berhampur

Berhampur, Odisha: On the occasion of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a 13-feet tall India Map weighing 400 kg has been installed outside the boundary wall of ITI, Berhampur, so that anyone from the general public can pose and take selfies with the tricolor.

Padmashri Dr. K M Tripathy on Saturday unveiled the Indian Map at the ITI Berhampur campus. Thousands of people, who move on the National Highway, are taking selfies in front of the Map along with the tricolor outside the ITI campus.

Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, principal, ITI Berhampur, commended the effort of his students who prepared this huge Map of India on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Girl students marched inside the ITI campus holding Tiranga and chanted patriotic slogans to celebrate the occasion.

The "Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the Azadi Ka of Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the 'Tiranga' home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence kicked off on Saturday. The campaign initiated as part of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to commemorate India s 75th anniversary of independence will run till August 15. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display. The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.

The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year, allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, handwoven and machine-made flags. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about tricolour.

