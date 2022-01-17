Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/DHINCHAK POOJA 'I'm a biker, jaise koi tiger..': Dhinchak Pooja releases new track; turns off comments | WATCH

Pooja Jain aka Dhinchak Pooja became an overnight Internet sensation with her song 'Selfie Maine Le Li' five years ago. She later went on to become viral with music videos like Swag Wali Topi and Dilon Ka Shooter. After a long time, she is back with her latest track, 'I'm a biker.' Just like any other number, her latest song also has her trademark tune.

In the video, Dhinchak Pooja is dressed in black leather outfits just like a typical biker. She is riding the bike flanked by bikers on either side. The lyrics of the song are as followed, "I'm biker, jaise koi tiger, mote thodi diet kar, tu bhi mujhe like kar…”

Watch the YouTube video here:

The song has garnered over 86,035 views. Meanwhile, she turned off the comments. This, however, did not stop social media users from sharing their views about the track. They took to Twitter and bombarded it with their hilarious reactions. One of the users said, "Aaj Dhinchak Pooja ka song I'm Biker sunn liya hu...kaan se khoon nikal raha hai ab mere." Another said, "Dhinchak Pooja really knows her target market! Now she apparently knows Auto-tune as well lol."