VIDEO: Monkeys snatching blood samples in Meerut trigger false alarm over coronavirus

A video clip on social media showing a band of monkeys with samples snatched from a lab technician triggered a false alarm over coronavirus. Some thought the samples being taken to Meerut medical college were from suspected COVID-19 patients, and could infect the monkeys and then people. 

India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2020 13:04 IST
The video clip which went viral shows a troop of monkeys snatching three samples from the hands of a lab technician.

The technician was taking the samples to the LLRM laboratory at the medical college. It also shows the monkeys sitting on a tree and chewing the sample collection kits.

As the news surfaced the internet, netizens were highly amused and shared a laugh about it. One Twitter user wrote, "they conjured up a whole distraction. The monkeys attacked the lab assistant and 'snatched' the samples....now they on the run. Not just anything in the room, specifically Covid19 samples. I needed this laugh" Another wrote, "This only happens in India. Monkey snatched blood samples of Covid19 patients which was being taken to Lab. Damn it monkey !! Hope u don't get infected." Check out more reactions here-

However, the blood samples being taken to the medical college turned out to be of patients suffering from diabetes and other ailments. Meerut medical college principal S K Garg told PTI that the samples taken away by the simians were not meant for COVID-19 testing. He said the samples were of patients affected by diabetes and other ailments. Garg said there is no need to panic, adding the samples were taken again.

 

(With PTI inputs)

