VIDEO: Monkeys snatching blood samples in Meerut trigger false alarm over coronavirus

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOUTHAM_LENSARTZZZ Monkeys snatching blood samples in Meerut trigger false alarm over coronavirus

A video clip on social media showing a band of monkeys with samples snatched from a lab technician triggered a false alarm over coronavirus. Some thought the samples being taken to Meerut medical college were from suspected COVID-19 patients, and could infect the monkeys and then people.

The video clip which went viral shows a troop of monkeys snatching three samples from the hands of a lab technician.

The technician was taking the samples to the LLRM laboratory at the medical college. It also shows the monkeys sitting on a tree and chewing the sample collection kits.

As the news surfaced the internet, netizens were highly amused and shared a laugh about it. One Twitter user wrote, "they conjured up a whole distraction. The monkeys attacked the lab assistant and 'snatched' the samples....now they on the run. Not just anything in the room, specifically Covid19 samples. I needed this laugh" Another wrote, "This only happens in India. Monkey snatched blood samples of Covid19 patients which was being taken to Lab. Damn it monkey !! Hope u don't get infected." Check out more reactions here-

This is by far the wierdest shit iv seen or heard in a long time.

A Monkey allegedly snatched #COVID19 blood samples from a lab technician in Meerut. The man stood bellow this tree & shot a video of this "Monkey business". Panic spreads in the town, hopefully the virus doesn't pic.twitter.com/THw6bCBmuh — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) May 29, 2020

Lab scientist was asked to go bauchi and collect covid19 suspect blood samples, he collected it and visited YANKARI game reserve, for tourism unfortunately monkey snatched the samples and run to the bush, na the matter we dey settle now.....😂👌 — Ecstasy❄ (@Zubsaiin) May 29, 2020

I agree.

This is a weird report but it says that it was a gang of monkeys (presumably free) that attacked a lab assistant and stole test samples (so the lab was for humans, like a pathology lab or something) and they snatched Covid19 test samples/kits from patients. Odd🤔 — VeganRoo (@VeganRoo) May 29, 2020

However, the blood samples being taken to the medical college turned out to be of patients suffering from diabetes and other ailments. Meerut medical college principal S K Garg told PTI that the samples taken away by the simians were not meant for COVID-19 testing. He said the samples were of patients affected by diabetes and other ailments. Garg said there is no need to panic, adding the samples were taken again.

(With PTI inputs)

