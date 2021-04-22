Mumbaikar badly wanted to meet girlfriend, Mumbai Police's zany response will make you go aww

Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAI POLICE Representative image

Grappling with COVID 19 is not easy. People all across the country are facing the brunt of the coronavirus crisis. Living in the pandemic for over a year now, we know how going out and meeting people you love is a luxury. It is high time we learn how unsafe it is to step out and going distances to get a glimpse of your loved one. A Mumbaikar on Thursday raised a query on Twitter asking Mumbai Police about the procedure to meet his girlfriend.

"@MumbaiPolice what sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her," a social media user asked on Mumbai Police on Twitter. Without much ado, the Mumbai Police responded to the gut with a zany which will surely make you go aww. "We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier. P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase," the response read.

This is not the first time that Mumbai Police responded to such queries on Twitter with wit and quirk. Check out some of Mumbai Police's zany responses to COVID queries that will make you smile without warning:

A Twitter user who wanted to meet his friend tweeted: "I want to meet my friend this weekend in kandivali, I m based out of bhandup..which color tag I should use?? it's been long since we met, I shall be travelling by my car.." In response, he got some serious reality check. "A friend, who respects your taking precautions during COVID is a friend indeed. We are sure your friend will agree. Please stay home, we would not want to get unfriendly with you."

They also have unique ways to spread awareness among people with their 'puns for safety' tweets. Check out!

Meanwhile, Maharashtra witnessed a new record figure of Covid-19 deaths even as the case tally crossed the staggering 4 million-mark on Wednesday along with a spike in the number of active cases, health officials said.

The state's fatalities jumped from the previous peak of 519 (April 20) to a new high of 568 on Wednesday, taking the state's overall death toll to 61,911, the worst in the country.

Dropping a little from the record high of 68,631 new cases notched on April 18, the state on Wednesday reported 67,468 fresh cases, taking its tally to 40,27,827 till date.

