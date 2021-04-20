Ek Peg Roz Ka: Netizens react to Delhi woman's viral rant on alcohol with Mirzapur, Ramayan & Hera Pheri memes

Image Source : TWITTER/HRSH_THAKUR_214,SADVIBEHOURS,ANI Netizens react to Delhi woman's viral video with funny memes

Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government recently announced week-long curfew till April 26 which resulted in customers thronging shops to stock up essentials. Long ques were seen at grocery shops and the longest waiting lines were seen at alcohol shops. People in large numbers gathered to stock up some booze. A video of an elderly woman outside a shop in Delhi's Shivpuri Geeta Colony has gone viral. In the video, the elderly claims that not medicines, but alcohol will help her to fight coronavirus.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the woman, who hasn't worn her mask properly says in Hindi, “Hum lene aaye hain do botal. Isliye lene aaye hain, kyunki alcohol hai isme. Injection faayda nahi karegi. Alcohol faayda karegi. Jitne daaru peete hain, utne bande sahi rahenge. Jitne sab sharaabi hain. Toh, sharabiyon ko farq padhega. (I came here to buy two bottles because vaccine will not help, alcohol will. Those who drink, will stay fit).”

“Yeh dawai se hume koi asar nahi hoga. Hume peg se asar hoga. Mereko 35 saal ho gaye peete huye, maine aaj tak koi bhi dose nahi li doosri (Medicine will not help me. A peg will. I have been drinking since 35 years and I haven’t taken any other dose),” she added.

While there is no scientific backing to her claims, netizens have reacted to the woman's rant with hilarious memes and jokes. While some hilarious post were inspired by much popular shows like Mirzapur and Ramayan, some also reacted to it by sharing moments from famous Bollywood films. Sample some of these tweets:

People have been frequently asking if drinking alcohol can prevent the new coronavirus. According to WHO (World Health Organisation), drinking alcohol does not protect you from coronavirus infection. Alcohol should always be consumed in moderation and people who do not drink alcohol should not start drinking in an attempt to prevent the infection.

