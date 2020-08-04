Image Source : INSTA/BIG B, I.M.ANAND_MAHINDRA Here's what Adar Poonawalla has to say about Anand Mahindra 'Big V Covid vaccine'

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra had reacted to Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s admission to the hospital when they tested positive for novel Coronavirus. Anand Mahindra had taken to Twitter and said that everyone is cheering for Amitabh Bachchan and he has nothing to worry about. Commenting on Amitabh’s strength, he said the actor had nothing to worry about. Anand Mahindra quipped that Amitabh possesses a vaccine that is code-named “Big V” which is organic and inbuilt and it grows inside everyone who is a natural fighter. “There’s a vaccine you possess—it’s code named the Big V—and it’s inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters,” Anand Mahindra tweeted on July 12.

We’re all cheering for you. And you have nothing to worry about. There’s a vaccine you possess—it’s code named the Big V—and it’s inbuilt & organic. Grows inside all those like you who are natural fighters. 💪🏼 https://t.co/oCJsiElymp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 11, 2020

Now, after Amitabh Bachchan's recovery, Anand Mahindra has a follow-up tweet. Apart from welcoming Amitabh Bachchan once he got discharged from the hospital on Sunday, Anand Mahindra in a new tweet said, "As I had said, you possessed an inbuilt vaccine codenamed the Big V. "Now we need @adarpoonawalla to find a way to extract it from you, manufacture it & give us all a dose...," he light-heartedly added.

Welcome back @SrBachchan As I had said, you possessed an inbuilt vaccine codenamed the Big V. Now we need @adarpoonawalla to find a way to extract it from you, manufacture it & give us all a dose...😊 https://t.co/8aP9o2IzA9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 2, 2020

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO and owner of the Serum Institute of India, responded to Anand Mahindra saying his scientists were already "working on it" He also welcomed Amitabh Bachchan back.

Haha! good one @anandmahindra, my scientists are working on it! and great to have you back, @SrBachchan. https://t.co/1IO9BbG5ts — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) August 2, 2020

