Women’s note to seek help to choose husband from 14 prospective grooms goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Woman Speaking to 14 Men Through Matrimony Asks Internet to Choose the 'Right One'

A large number of people in the country depend on matrimonial sites to find themselves the right partner for life. Well, the process can be quite tricky, and some people might even give up. However, others are quite determined.

One woman took to Twitter to ask her followers to help her finalize the guy she should be marrying. She wrote, “28 Female, B. Com, not working as of now. I am speaking to 14 guys through matrimony and am confused about which one should I choose. With this, she sought help from netizens and like always, they gave some hilarious responses.

Further below, she has listed all these guys, along with their ages, companies, city that they are currently living in, and salaries. The list has a total of 14 guys and the yearly packages range from 14L per annum to 45L per annum. Along with this, she has also mentioned some traits of a few listed. For instance, she has mentioned how one is bald and how one has a certain height.

“Love how OP has written bald and 5.5 in brackets. Arranged marriages are the most humiliating process anyone would go through, irrespective of their gender, wrote another user. Another person mentioned, “Despite passing her prime years she has so many options how the marriage market is heavily skewed towards women”, mentioned another person. Many were also of the view that the screenshot being circulated could be fake.

The confession says “29 Female, B. Com, not working as of now. I am speaking to 14 guys through matrimony and confused about which one should I choose”. After this is a list of 14 men, along with their age, qualification, workplace, CTC, and the place they belong to. For some, she has also mentioned a few other details like their height and how one guy is bald.

But the confession, however, did not go down well amongst the netizens and they are upset about the fact that men are being judged based on their CTC.

Shared by a Twitter user, along with the confession, he said, “Imagine dedicating your whole life for education, building a good career and then getting injured on your salary by a 29-year-old B. Com aunty who’s not even working as of now”.

Another user said, “Personally find this way of finding a partner demeaning, dehumanising, extremely short-sighted- for all involved”.

Read More Trending News