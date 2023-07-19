Woman gifts garbage bags to her ex-boyfriend using food delivery app; picture goes viral on internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Woman gifts garbage bags to her ex-boyfriend

Anyone who has experienced a hostile breakup knows how tempting it can be to lash out at your ex. One woman found the funniest way to do just that. A post going viral on Twitter shows how a woman used the food delivery app Swiggy Instamart to deliver a savage gift to her ex-boyfriend.

A Twitter user Naman shared a screenshot of the message and the gift that his friend received from his former girlfriend. The message, sent by the woman named Diya, read: “Sent you something from Instamart, wear it with love. If it doesn’t fit then let me know, and I’ll send you bigger ones”.

A picture shared alongside a screenshot of the message shows that Diya used Swiggy Instamart to send a packet of medium-sized garbage bags to her ex-boyfriend.

“My roommate’s ex sent this to him and I can’t stop laughing”. Naman wrote while sharing the screenshot and the picture of the garbage bags.

The post has gone viral with nearly 3 lakh views and over 8,000 likes on the microblogging platform.

After sharing the post, with more than 3.5 lakh views and thousands of views on Twitter. Users flooded the comments section with rib-tickling responses. Swiggy Instamart also chimed in with a savage reply. The account wrote, “Wanted to offer bandage, but itne bade zakham ke liye to woh bhi choti padegi.”

