WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Barbie moment from Om Shanti Om's song

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TWITTER VIDEO Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om song

Barbie Fever has taken over the world and is unstoppable even after the film's release. Recently, Google added a sparkly Barbie effect to delight fans and not only this several celebrities across the world have been sharing their pictures on social media wearing Pink-coloured dress, showcasing their love for the doll character. Indians are no exception to this. Recently, a Twitter user shared a short clip of a song from the blockbuster film Om Shanti Om where the lead characters of the film can be seen having their Barbie moment. The viral instantly grabbed the attention of many and went viral on the internet. and

Check out the viral video:

The video is from the popular dance number Dhoom Taana, featuring Deepika and Shah Rukh dancing and playing badminton together wearing Pink-coloured outfits. Not only this, but the background dancer and the badminton court's colour is also pink. One Twitter user named Qualiteaposts shared the video with a 'Barbie' watermark on it.

In the background, instead of the OG song, the user added Dua Lipa's Dance The Night song from Barbie The Album.

The video is making rounds on the internet and has already garnered 100,000 views and has been retweeted over 650 times.

About Barbie Film

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer film was released on July 21 worldwide. The film was released in cinemas alongside Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer. While Oppenheimer is doing good business at the Indian box office, Barbie seems to be winning the international circuits.

The global tally for Barbie currently stands at $337 million and is expected to cross the $500 million mark by the end of week 1.

Read More Trending News