Videos of kangaroos roaming on West Bengal streets go viral; netizens wonder where did they come from

Recently, several videos of kangaroos roaming around the streets of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district have surfaced on social media platforms. The videos have left netizens confused and intrigued as to where did the animals come to India as they are mostly found in Australia, Tasmania, and New Guinea. It is a matter of concern as the kangaroos are wandering away from their natural habitat. People are making wild guesses on Twitter. Some claim that they have come from the zoo, while others think that they have been smuggled.

Meanwhile, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan took to his Twitter handle and claimed that the animals were being smuggled. "They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of smuggling. Later seized. In zoo now for safe custody. Last month also two were arrested with a kangaroo," Kaswan tweeted after a Twitter user tagged him on a photo of a kangaroo.

On April 2, West Bengal forest officials rescued three injured Kangaroos from Jalpaiguri and Siliguri. Officials also found the carcass of a baby kangaroo near Siliguri.

All the kangaroos had some serious injuries on their bodies and were sent to Bengal Safari Park for further treatment. Sanjay Dutta, Ranger, Belacoba forest range under Baikunthupur forest division ensured that a team has been formed to probe the matter.

“We have initiated further investigation for ascertaining the whereabouts of these Kangaroos, by whom and how they were brought into the forest along with finding the cause behind bringing them,” Dutta added.

Here's how netizens are reacting on Twitter: