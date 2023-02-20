‘Matlab kuch bhi?': Viral video of pani puri with ice cream triggers netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/MI_NASHIKKAR_ Viral video of pani puri ice cream

Lately, we've witnessed a surge in bizarre food experiments featuring strange combinations such as ice cream with khichdi or maggi with ice cream. Another such food experiment involving ice cream has caused quite a stir online, leaving netizens feeling disgusted.

Pani puri, a beloved street food in India, is famous for its variety of mouthwatering flavors and the flavourful golgappa pani that completes the experience. It's not just another street food, but a nostalgic childhood memory for many people. While the mere thought of pani puri leaves many people salivating, a recent viral video of ice cream served with pani puri has left netizens in utter disgust.

Facebook page Mi Nashikkar shared the video, in which a street vendor is seen preparing the dish by filling the pani puri with vanilla-flavoured ice cream. He then adds three different syrups for flavouring, followed by a combination of sweet and salty garnish before serving the pani puri. The clip also features another version of the dish prepared with ice instead of ice cream.

Watch the viral video of ice cream mixed with pani puri here:

The reel has received over 198k views and 2,500 reactions since it was shared, along with many angry comments from outraged netizens.

"Matlab kuch bhi pel do," a user commented. "Is golgappe wale ko isi Pani me duba do...dobara kabhi aise golgappe nai banaega," another user wrote. "Isko master chef ka judge banao," a third user suggested. "No no no meri pani puri ki wat laga di," another triggered user wrote.

Read More Trending News