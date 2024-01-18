Video: TTE slaps passenger repeatedly onboard Lucknow-bound train, Rail Minister Vaishnaw reacts

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB A TTE was seen slapping a passenger onboard Barauni-Lucknow Express (15203) train.

An Indian Railways Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was suspended for thrashing a passenger onboard a Lucknow-bound train. The video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

According to the video, a TTE onboard Barauni-Lucknow Express (15203) was seen brutally slapping a passenger repeatedly while the victim kept asking "Has he committed any mistake?"

The person who was filming the video on this phone asked the ticket collector that why was he thrashing the passenger but he didn't answer. The TTE who kept thrashing the passenger says "You will ticket?"

The ticket collector not only slapped a passenger but also tried to snatch the phone of another person who was shooting the video. It is not yet confirmed why the TTE thrashed the passenger.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also reacted to the incident and informed that the TTE has been suspended.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, "Zero tolerance for such misconduct, TTE has been suspended."

Responding to the incident, the Railway Manager of Lucknow Division, North Eastern Railway, said, "The concerned TTE has been suspended by the competent authority and an inquiry has been initiated against the concerned."

