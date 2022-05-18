Tiktoker raises Rs 1.8 cr for Uber driver's daughter who helped her after she got robbed

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BECCCAMOORE Tiktoker raises Rs 1.8 cr for Uber driver's daughter

A TikTok influencer took to her social media to share a dreadful incident that happened to her when she attended Coachella this year. An influencer called Becca Moore revealed that she got robbed at the Californian music festival and her phone, credit cards and keys to her rental were stolen. She said that she was left stranded at the place with no money or phone when an Uber driver helped her.

Taking to Twitter, Moore revealed, "I got robbed at Coachella, my phone, credit card, & keys were taken. the next day I was left in a city alone with no way to ask for help. a hotel got me an uber & the driver ended his shift to stay w me all day. he helped me file a police report & we ended up getting margs lol"

The Uber driver even accompanied 23-year-old Moore to the police station to get the incident reported and they found her phone after additional search. The influencer also learned that the Uber driver, named Raul Torres has a daughter who is suffering from cancer.

To pay back his kindness, Moore took to Tik Tok and started GoFundMe to raise funds for his daughter. The fundraiser has already collected over $2,45,000 and continues to grow.

Moore told USA Today, "It hit $1,000 in one hour and then $100,000 in 24 hours. That was the most insane thing ever. I still can't believe it."