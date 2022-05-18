Thai granny recreates Alia Bhatt's looks from Gangubai Kathiawadi leaving netizens in awe | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ONINSHOES, ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is streaming on Netflix.

Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi has been able to impress the audience worldwide. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial did not only perform well at the box office but also became the top non-English film on Netflix globally. Alia's remarkable performance in the movie has been garnering a lot of praise. Soon after the film's release, we witnessed several Indians recreating Alia's iconic looks on social media platforms. From dressing up like her to mimicking her dialogues, many videos and pictures of netizens surfaced on the internet. Recently Gangubai Kathiawadi found a fan in a grandmother from Thailand who is going viral for recreating Alia's looks as Gangu from the film.

The lady who goes by the username, 'oninshoes' has been posting several pictures of herself recreating looks from Alia's film. She shared pictures donning an all-white attire. Adding more of Gangubai's style to her look she even carried a black purse, applied bold red lipstick and completed the look with sunglasses. Even Alia Bhatt loved granny's looks and shared it on her Instagram Stories.

She also posted a video on her Instagram handle four days ago in which she can be seen dressed in black attire. The clip has garnered more than 2550 likes on social media.

Netizens reactions

Netizens are in love with the elderly woman's spirits. They bombarded her posts with their epic reactions. One of the users wrote, "How wonderful you re-created this scene love from India." Another said, "This is so cute." "Wow old lady uh look lit," commented a user.

About Gangubai Kathiawadi

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was released in theatres on February 25. It revolves around a girl sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi

