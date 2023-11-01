Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar spotted together during event at Mumbai restaurant | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INSTANTBOLLYWOOD INSTAGRAM Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar were spotted at an event in Mumbai.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara were spotted together during a Jio event at a restaurant in Mumbai, fuelling speculations around their rumoured relationship.

It's not the first time when both were clicked by paparazzi during public functions.

A video of Gill and Sara is also doing the rounds on social media showing both stepping outside a Mumbai restaurant.

Sachin's daughter was wearing a red-colour one-piece dress while Indian cricket star Shubman kept it casual with a jacket and cargo.

This comes ahead of the much-awaited India-Sri Lanka World Cup clash in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

The 'Team Blue' remains the only unbeaten side so far in the World Cup, winning all six games it has played.

India plays next against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

