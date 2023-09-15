Shocking! Teenager, thought to be dead, found with woman in Chandigarh

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Teenager, thought to be dead, found with woman

In a shocking incident, a youth believed to be dead by his family was found to be alive by the police just in time, before the wrongly identified body – thought to be him – could be cremated by his kin. Police on Friday informed that two youths, both 18 years old, had eloped on August 29 and the woman’s family had lodged a complaint against the man for abduction.

According to SHO Akhil Choudhry, later on September 9, a headless body was found in a drain in Meerut district. The family of Moanti wrongly identified it as his body, the SHO said. The family also alleged that it was a murder, he said.

The body recovered had a tattoo resembling Moanti's, due to which the family misidentified it, police said. It was when Moanti's family was preparing for cremation on Thursday, police traced him in Chandigarh where he was living with the woman, the SHO said. Moanti was a resident of Nona village in Mansurpur police station area.

Choudhry said the wrongly identified body has been returned to Meerut police. The woman has been sent for a medical examination and she will also be produced before a magistrate for recording her statement, the SHO added.

(with inputs from PTI)

