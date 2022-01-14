Prabhas fans fly kites with 'Radhey Shyam' posters imprinted on them, photos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prabhas fans fly kites with 'Radhey Shyam' posters imprinted on them

From Baahubali thalis, to gigantic posters, to getting tattoos of Prabhas and much more, fans of Prabhas have always been a class apart and have left no stone unturned in showcasing their love for the pan-India star.

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti this year, Prabhas’s fans have decided to go all out to display their love and affection for their favourite star by flying kites, having ‘Radhe Shyam’s movie posters imprinted on it. While the magnum opus was scheduled to release on 14th January on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival, it got postponed citing Omicron scare.

The pandemic scare has certainly not dampened the spirit of the enthusiastic fans who have made their favourite star Prabhas into a festival. A Pan-India star, whose popularity is unquestionable, Prabhas is also an icon whose reach gets bigger with every passing day.

The trailer of the bilingual ‘Radhe Shyam’ received over 57 million views in 24 hours and even broke ‘Baahubali 2’s four year old record to emerge the ‘most viewed trailer’ of all time. If that wasn’t all, a song from ‘Radhe Shyam’ has already broken several records, while the trailer event accommodated a crowd of over 40,000 of the pan-India star’s fans from across the country.

Prabhas is also the only star to have 5 huge pan India films. With ‘Adipurush’, ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Salaar’, ‘Spirit’, and ‘Project K’ (with Deepika Padukone) the actor has over 1500 crores riding on his projects.