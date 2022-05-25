Traditional paintings to artifacts: PM Modi's gifts to dignitaries reflect India's rich heritage

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/ANI PM Narendra Modi's gifts to dignitaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes it a point to promote India's rich and diverse culture whenever he meets foreign dignitaries. He is known to give gift items that are demonstrative of the tradition and heritage of the country. It is said PM Modi gifted a Rogan painting, the art of cloth printing practised in Gujarat's Kutch, to Danish queen Margrethe, a silver meenakari bird figure from Banaras to crown princess Mary and a brass tree of life from Rajasthan to his Finland counterpart.

A silver Meenakari bird figure from Varanasi

On the sidelines of the 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Denmark’s capital city Copenhagen, Modi gifted decoration objects that depicted India's rich culture. Modi gifted a silver Meenakari bird figure from Varanasi to Crown Princess of Denmark, Mary. The important element of Banaras Meenakari is the use of pink colour in various shades on various products. It was noted that the art of silver enamelling practised in Varanasi is almost 500 years old and has its roots in the Persian art of Meenakari.

Image Source : ANI A silver Meenakari bird figure

Dhaal with koftgiri art from Rajasthan

PM Modi presented dhaal with koftgiri art from Rajasthan and a wall hanging with Kutch embroidery to Prime Ministers of Norway and Denmark respectively. Tarkashi (Koftgiri) on metal is a traditional art of Rajasthan as a means of decorating Arms and Armour. Koftgiri is the inlay work with silver and gold wires.

Image Source : ANI Dhaal with koftgiri art

Rogan painting from Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi gifted the Rogan painting to the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark Margrethe II at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, .

In Rogan painting, paint made from boiled oil and vegetable dyes is laid down on fabric using either a metal block (printing) or a stylus (painting). The craft nearly died out in the late 20th century. Unfortunately, it is not practised as widely as it once was, only a few families living in the state make such paintings. The word 'Rogan' comes from Persian, meaning varnish or oil. The process of applying this oil-based paint to fabric began among the Khatris, a community in Kutch, Gujarat.

Image Source : ANI Rogan painting from Gujarat

Dhokra boat from Chhattisgarh

Modi gifted a dhokra boat from Chhattisgarh to crown prince Frederik of Denmark. Dokra is non–ferrous metal casting using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used. The product of artisans who are mainly from Central and Eastern India are in great demand in domestic and foreign markets because of their primitive simplicity, enchanting folk motifs and forceful form.

Image Source : ANI Dhokra boat from Chhattisgarh

Pashmina stole in a papier-mache box from Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Prime Minister presented a pashmina stole in a papier-mache box from Jammu and Kashmir to his Swedish counterpart. A symbol of luxury and elegance, Kashmiri pashmina stoles have been treasured for their rare material, exquisite craftsmanship and reminiscent designs since time immemorial. The warmth and softness that these stoles offer are simply beyond comparison.

Image Source : ANI Pashmina stole in a papier mache box

A brass tree of life from Rajasthan

The Prime Minister gifted a brass tree of life from Rajasthan to the Finland counterpart. The tree of life symbolises development and growth of life, and this hand-crafted wall decorative art-piece is made of brass and is an example of the excellent craftsmanship and rich tradition of India. The roots of the tree represents connection with the earth, leaves and birds represents life and candle stand represent light.

Image Source : ANI A brass tree of life

Orissa Pattachitra painting

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was gifted Odisha's traditional Pattachitra painting by PM Modi. Pattachitra painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of paintings in Odisha. The artwork has intricate details and mythological narratives and folklore.

Image Source : ANI Orissa Pattachitra painting

(With inputs from PTI)